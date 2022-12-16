Children’s Listening Place holds second holiday open house

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Listening Place in Parkersburg held its second annual holiday open house on Friday.

The center is kid-friendly to help children feel more at ease. Children’s stories of abuse are recorded and used by police for evidence. Since the interviews are recorded, this spares the child the trauma of having to repeat the story over and over to different officials.

One of the people that stopped by was delegate Moore Capito, who is running for governor.

“They start talking to people they know. They start telling people about us and it’s like this big wave starts moving about how they can help this non-profit agency succeed,” said Greg Collins, executive director of the Children’s Listening Place.

“It’s got to be a collaborative effort between law enforcement between state officials and non-profit agencies to ensure the best outcomes,” said Capito.

The Children’s Listening Place is the largest child advocacy center in West Virginia.

