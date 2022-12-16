Family of Josh Wilson honor his memory ahead of holiday season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Over five months ago, Josh Wilson was killed while vacationing with his family in Myrtle Beach for the Fourth of July.

In the months since, his accused killer, Quentin Jean has been indicted on two charges.

So far, no trial date has been set.

We spoke with his widow, Staci Wilson, on what these past months have been like for her family and how their doing with their first holiday without Josh.

Staci said that they won’t be doing their regular Christmas activities this year.

She said the family started a new tradition last year of going and cutting down a tree together, since josh never had a real tree growing up, but it’s just too hard for them this year.

”... and we decided that we would all go and let them cut it down together so that we could have a real tree and he could have his real tree and we were going to do it every year. It just doesn’t feel the same and it doesn’t feel right. And I know the kids... everyone says, ‘do it for the kids’, but the kids aren’t wanting to celebrate either.”

