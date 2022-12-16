Family pets die in house fire in Washington County

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire.

L-A Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell.

He says the first responders were called to the scene at 9:50 Friday morning.

The owner was not home at the time of the fire.

Several pets passed away in the fire, and the house was ultimately torn down due to the fire.

Harris says the cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical. He says there are ways to prevent these kinds of fires.

Chief Harris said, “This time of year people try to electric when they shouldn’t, and they overload beakers, extension cords, and stuff, so maybe a lesson learned here. We’re coming into Christmas and we hate for anything like this to happen around Christmas time; not just Christmas but throughout the year.”

The L-A (Lowell Adams) Volunteer Fire Department, Beverly Volunteer Fire Department, Beverly-Waterford EMS, Devola Volunteer Fire Department, Salem Volunteer Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, ODOT, and Lang’s Excavating and responded to the scene.

The American Red Cross is helping the homeowner.

