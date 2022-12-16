Firearm buck season kills up 18% in West Virginia

Deer
Deer(Courtesy: ND Game and Fish)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago.

The Division of Natural Resources says hunters killed nearly 50,000 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4.

During last year’s firearms season, more than 42,000 bucks were killed.

The most deer were killed in Greenbrier, Preston, Randolph and Ritchie counties.

Paul Johansen, chief of the DNR’s Wildlife Resources section, says mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year.

The archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons continue through Dec. 31. Hunting opportunities for antlerless deer also will occur later this month.

