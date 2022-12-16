First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops

The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Warner Brothers dropped the first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The trailer for the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, opens with a parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” as a colossal Barbie appears among a group of little girls with baby dolls.

Margot Robbie plays the iconic Barbie doll that changed the landscape of children’s toys.

She appears wearing the striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959, and the wide-eyed little girls quickly throw away their outdated dolls.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, Ken, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” is expected to hit theaters in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search Warrant Executed
Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman
Cana Turner
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
Missing woman
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal tax crime
Vienna Baptist Chruch holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family
Vienna Baptist Church holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family

Latest News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday banning the use of TikTok and...
Virginia governor bans TikTok on state devices
Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ released after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
Victims concerned as ‘jogger rapist’ released from Oregon prison after 36-year sentence
Around 2020 Nancy Miller was opening the amputee center, a nonprofit aimed at helping amputees....
Amputee Center and Therapy Dog Keating help local community in more ways than one
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. A...
Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports