Frigid Air and Potential Winter Storm to Impact MOV Before Christmas

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After seeing rain this week from a weather system that crossed the country, we are now pointing our focus to another system that could develop next week. This is just in time as we all prepare to travel for Christmas weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. We our still a week out from this potential storm impacting our region, so there are still some uncertainties on how this will develop. However, there are a two scenarios for how this storm will progress for the second half of the week.

Scenario 1: The first scenario has the system developing across the Central Plains and progressing towards the east. As we head towards the end of the week, we will see this system move over the Great Lakes. This will provide us some active weather for Thursday evening and into Friday. Due to the storm being towards the north of us, this will bring in some rain at first as warm air is brought in from the south. So we will see rain and then a transition to snow. This will limit snow accumulation, but make travel Thursday and Friday very hazardous.

Scenario 2: The second scenario has some similarities to the first scenario in terms of initial setup and impact timing, but the path it follows changes. This scenario has the storm system moving towards the south of the Mid-Ohio Valley and then moving up the east coast later on. Since the main part of the storm will be towards the south, we will see below freezing temperatures for Thursday and Friday and we will stay with mostly snow. Accumulation amounts will vary depending on how much moisture is brought in, but we will not see any rain or sleet mix in.

Depending on how this system moves through the eastern half of the country, cold air is sure to follow right behind us. We could temperatures over Christmas weekend range from the teens to low 20s, a few spots could even hit single digit temperatures during the overnight hours. We will continue to update you through next week on this potential winter storm. For the latest information, you can download our WTAP Weather app for both iOS and Android.

