Local student is helping other kids by walking her dog

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A local elementary student is helping kids by walking her dog.

Lainey Pfeifer is participating in the 30 mile dog walk challenge that she heard about through her mom.

While participating in the challenge, Lainey is collecting donations for St. Jude.

She is making big strides as she has already walked about 20 miles with her dog Obi and has raised a little over $900.

Lainey talked about why she decided to help St. Jude.

“Is there a reason you wanted to donate to St. Jude?

I wanted to help kids. I wanted to donate money for kids that have cancer.”

To keep updated on Lainey’s challenge you can visit Lainey’s 30 mile dog walking challenge

