MOV region sees a steep increase in flu cases

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has reported an increase in flu cases for their yearly average.

Officials say around this time in past months they only see 1-2% of the local population having the flu. This year they say 7.13% of the local population has had the flu and that only includes the people who have reported it.

Director of clinical services, Rebecca Eaton, says she believes this increase we are seeing is due to people growing tired of COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

“Everybody was separating and keeping the six feet distance, cleaning, washing their hands on a regular basis and wearing masks. That reduces the risk of getting it, of all three of them. We’ve gotten a little complacent,” Eaton said.

Eaton suggests the best way to combat these numbers are with the flu vaccine. If you choose to not take the vaccine Eaton advises that you follow COVID like protocols.

