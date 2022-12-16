MOV region sees a steep increase in flu cases

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has reported an increase in flu cases for their yearly average.

Officials say around this time in past months they only see 1-2% of the local population having the flu. This year they say 7.13% of the local population has had the flu and that only includes the people who have reported it.

Director of clinical services, Rebecca Eaton, says she believes this increase we are seeing is due to people growing tired of COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

“Everybody was separating and keeping the six feet distance, cleaning, washing their hands on a regular basis and wearing masks. That reduces the risk of getting it, of all three of them. We’ve gotten a little complacent,” Eaton said.

Eaton suggests the best way to combat these numbers are with the flu vaccine. If you choose to not take the vaccine Eaton advises that you follow COVID like protocols.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search Warrant Executed
Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman
Cana Turner
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
Missing woman
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal tax crime
Vienna Baptist Chruch holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family
Vienna Baptist Church holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family

Latest News

WTAP News @ 10 - Vienna Baptist Church held Vigil for Gretchen Fleming's family
WTAP News @ 10 - Vienna Baptist Church held Vigil for Gretchen Fleming's family
Wreath laying
Parkersburg cadets travel to Arlington, VA to honor veterans
Dog walking challenge
Local student is helping other kids by walking her dog
Donations are going to five local humane societies.
WTAP hosts supply drive for local humane societies