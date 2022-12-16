Obituary: Ball, Virginia Hazel

Virginia Hazel Ball, 83, of Cairo, WV, departed this life Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her residence.

She was born June 4, 1939, in Wheeling, WV, a daughter of the late Phillip Maxim and Hazel Virginia (Kerns) Lemon.

Virginia was a Cairo High School graduate. She adored being outdoors and appreciated nature, often saying it was her church. She was an avid quilter and reader. She enjoyed traveling, especially for bluegrass and arts & crafts festivals. She lived for the summertime, and her family was everything to her.

She is survived by her loving children, Tavy Young (Todd) of Punta Gorda, FL, and Anna Marie Wagner (Patrick) of Del Tona, Fl; granddaughter, Taylor Young; great-grandchild, Dylan Penner; sister, Donna Casto; and nieces, Ann Hammer (Rod), Chris Barnes (Steve), and Hope Forsmann.

In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband of 26 years, Dallas Ray Ball, and sister, Ruth Gearhart.

In accordance with her wishes, Virginia will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like fruit trees or donations to be made in Virginia’s name to any Humane Society of their choosing. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

