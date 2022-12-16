Obituary: Carpenter, Christina Louise

Christina Louise Carpenter, 49, of Mineral Wells, died December 9, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Christina was born on September 5, 1973, in Ohio and was the daughter of the late Edna Louise and Clarence Eugene Stauffer.

Christina answered to the nickname, Mama Lama. She loved her grandkids, and she loved nothing more than spoiling them. She loved arts and crafts and was so good at them. She had her weekly shows she had to watch; her favorite was the Handmaid’s Tale. Christina was so helpful to everyone she came across, and it didn’t matter if you were family or not she just loved to help.

Christina raised four children and was proud of her perfect skin. She went back to school, and she was even a small business owner of the Coyote Ugly Bar.

Christina is survived by her children, Kaitlin Christine Carpenter, Christopher Allan Carpenter, Kelsey Elizabeth Carpenter, and Hunter Douglas Carpenter. Brothers Derek Eugene McCrady, Jeffery Scott McCrady, and Michael Eugene Stauffer. Sisters Shelly Lynn Ballor and Linda Renne Stauffer. Grandchildren Khloe Nicole Knotts, Ava Marie Carpenter, and Sophia Christine Knotts. Nieces Catherine Paige Stauffer, Samantha Jo Stauffer, Marie Danielle Weltner and great niece Isabelle Louise Stauffer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Lucille Stauffer.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com

