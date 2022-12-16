Obituary: Grosklos, Vaughn Eric

Vaughn Eric Grosklos, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born on February 3, 1963, in Parkersburg, WV, to Rill Lewis and Shirley Jean Jackson Grosklos. Vaughn is a 1982 graduate of Warren High School and went to barber school in Columbus. He served his country in the US Navy, where he traveled the world, and in the Army National Guard.

Vaughn works for Kellogg Company Morning Star Farm in Zanesville. He was a member of New Hope Full Gospel Church. Vaughn loved his cats and technology.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley; uncle, Clyde W. Jackson, Sr. (Edie); many cousins; and special friends, Steve, and Sherry Eddleblute.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rill, and sister, Jan Renee Grosklos.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with the Pastors Joseph and Jason DiVincenzo co-officiating. Burial will follow in Tunnel Cemetery, with full military honors observed.

Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Vaughn’s Family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.