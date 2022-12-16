Obituary: Hammett, Fenton Gale Jr. ‘Bud’

Fenton Gale Hammett Jr. ‘Bud,’ 82, passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home in Vienna, WV. He has joined his loving wife, Emma Hammett. They were married for 63 years. Bud was a wonderful husband and family man.

Bud was born on July 14, 1940. He grew up in Pennsboro, WV. His parents were the late Fenton Gale Hammett Sr. and Pauline Doak Hammett.

He graduated high school from Pennsboro High, Class of 1958. After graduating, he spent a year at the Citadel in North Carolina. He returned and married his sweetheart, Emma Carroll, on September 5, 1959. They both attended Glenville State College.

Bud spent 37 years working in the field of education and 32 years as an administrator for the Board of Education in Wood County. He loved his career, and it showed in the way that he treated members of the community, students, teachers, and fellow administrators. He enjoyed spending time at ‘the farm’ in Ritchie County, where he hunted and fished with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Fenton Gale Hammett III ‘Buddy’ (Debra) of Clayton, NC; Susan Diane Reed of Lubeck, WV; and Anne Elizabeth Davidson of Vienna, WV; sibling, John Benjamin Hammett (Kathy) of Coeur d’Alene, ID; six grandchildren – Samantha Diane Hammett, Justin Michael Hammett, Sophia Rose Hammett, Hannah Elizabeth Yates, Abigale Rose Yates, and Rhett Hammett Davidson.

Bud will be greatly missed by his family and cat, Miss Choi. A special thank you goes out to Amedisys Hospice for allowing him to spend his last days at home. In accordance with his wishes, Bud will be cremated and laid to rest with his wife at the Cairo Masonic Cemetery in Cairo, West Virginia.

