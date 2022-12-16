Obituary: Hays, Judith Larene

Judith Larene Hays Obit
Judith Larene Hays Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Judith Larene Hays, 74, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on December 9, 2022, at Akron City Hospital, Akron, Ohio.

She was born on June 1, 1941, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry Joseph and Henrietta Mae Yerman Hodgkinson.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Danny Hays; they are together again.

She is survived by sons Robert W. Hodovan and Andy Lee Hodovan.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Clark Samples officiating.  Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday.  The interment will be in Clover Cemetery, Spencer, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search Warrant Executed
Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman
Cana Turner
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
Missing woman
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal tax crime
Vienna Baptist Chruch holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family
Vienna Baptist Church holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family

Latest News

Virginia Hazel Ball Obit
Obituary: Ball, Virginia Hazel
Joan Louise Powers Obit
Obituary: Powers, Joan Louise
Vaughn Eric Grosklos Obit
Obituary: Grosklos, Vaughn Eric
Fenton Gale Hammett Jr. ‘Bud’ Obit
Obituary: Hammett, Fenton Gale Jr. ‘Bud’
Christina Louise Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Carpenter, Christina Louise