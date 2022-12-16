Obituary: Hays, Judith Larene

Judith Larene Hays, 74, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on December 9, 2022, at Akron City Hospital, Akron, Ohio.

She was born on June 1, 1941, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry Joseph and Henrietta Mae Yerman Hodgkinson.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Danny Hays; they are together again.

She is survived by sons Robert W. Hodovan and Andy Lee Hodovan.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Clark Samples officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday. The interment will be in Clover Cemetery, Spencer, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

