Obituary: Jordan, Helen Jane Graham McCroskey

Helen Jane Graham McCroskey Jordan, 89, of Grantsville, WV, gained her angel wings in heaven on December 10, 2022.

She was born on July 3, 1933, at Valley Fork, Clay County, WV, the daughter of the late Homer and Herma Young Graham.

Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia McCroskey Cricks, and granddaughter, Michelle Lynn Cricks; sons, Larry McCroskey and Steve McCroskey and grandson, Brad McCroskey; brother, John (Joe) Graham and sister, Mary “Betty” Bullard.

She is survived by sons Roger McCroskey of Ohio and Charles and Sherry McCroskey of Grantsville, WV, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, sister Jeanetta Campbell of FL, brother and Homer Graham, Jr., and wife Linda of IN.

Helen was a graduate of Spencer High School, Class of 1951, and Glenville State College, Class of 1981, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Social Science. Following graduation, she was employed in her field in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Following retirement, she became active in Grantsville City Council, Chairperson of Calhoun Solid Waste Authority, member of the planning committee at Calhoun County Committee on Aging, and board member at Calhoun Homes, Inc.

Helen attended Enon Baptist Church and was a volunteer for many years at Minnie Hamilton Long Term Care bingo. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.