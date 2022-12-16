Obituary: Kubis, Richard “Pete”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Richard “Pete” Kubis, 86, of Belpre, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

He was born July 30, 1936, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Kubis. Pete served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for several years and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janet Stalzer Kubis; two daughters, Pamela Sobon (Greg) of Berea, Ohio, Deborah Dean (Michael) of Lower Salem, Ohio; three sons, Richard Kubis Jr. of Medina, Ohio, Paul and Preston Kubis both of North Carolina; one sister, Carole Cross of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Brandon, Mack, and Britton; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Katelynn, Brealyn and Joanna; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, three sisters, Sandy, Jody, and Betty, and one brother, Bob.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre, Ohio, with Pastor John Castle officiating. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory in Belpre, Ohio, is honored to serve the Kubis family.

