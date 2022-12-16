Obituary: Montgomery, Skylar O.

Skylar O. Montgomery, 63, of Mineral Wells, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Robert O. Montgomery and Sandra (Shafer) Montgomery of Parkersburg.

He was employed by the Overhead Door Company of Parkersburg for nearly 40 years, serving as an owner for the last 20.

Skylar was an avid golfer and enjoyed his weekly outings with good friends and trips to Pinehurst. He was incredibly proud of his daughter, Skylene. He and Darlene enjoyed many beautiful trips together with Skylene over the years, and Skylar loved the opportunity to play a round of golf with his daughter and son-in-law.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Darlene (Currey) Montgomery; daughter Skylene Montgomery (Sean Payton) of New Orleans; and two brothers, Clifford Montgomery (Alison) of Parkersburg and Robert Montgomery of Fort Walton Beach, FL. He is also survived by numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ora and Bertha Montgomery, and maternal grandparents, Warren and Pearl Shafer.

Services will be 1:00 PM Monday at South Parkersburg Baptist Church, with Ryan Currey officiating. The interment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday 2-6 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and Monday one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org or First Tee of WV https://firstteewestvirginia.org.

Reception to follow at The Links at Woodridge, 301 Woodridge Drive, Mineral Wells, WV 26150.

Online condolences to the family at www.LeavittFuneralhome.com.

