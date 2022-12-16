Obituary: Powers, Joan Louise

Joan Louise Powers, 91, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord on December 15th, 2022. She passed at home with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 14th, 1931, in Marietta, to Lloyd and Helen Ruble Cheeseman.

She went to Marietta City Schools and was a Majorette. She met the love of her life, Jack Powers, at the Marietta Roller Rink. They married on September 11, 1948, and were together for 63 years. Jo had been employed by Dudley’s Florist. She was active in Civitan and opened Jo’s House of Miniatures and Dolls in early 1980. She hosted a Miniature Club in her house for many years. Jo was a collector of many things, including barbies, angels, bears, and dolls. She enjoyed gardening, working with flowers, and The Hallmark Channel. She loved making latch hook rugs, scarves, and crocheting blankets. She also enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles with her family. Jo absolutely adored her little 3-pound dog, Annie.

She is survived by two children, daughter Tawni Love (Allen) of Marietta and son Terry Powers (Loretta) of Corydon, IN; grandchildren Joelle Cornett (Dakota), Rob Powers, Kim Flowers (Rick), Christen Pryce (Matt); step-grandchildren Kayla Hall (Eric), Audra Love (Bill), Adrienne Love, Caitlin Love (Ariel); 12 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Darlene Powers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack, who passed away May 7, 2012; son Jay Powers; and brothers Jack Cheeseman, Lloyd Cheeseman Jr, and Gary Cheeseman.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 19th, 2022, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Front Street. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am, with the funeral following at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Children’s Toy and Doll Museum at the Marietta Community Foundation, P.O. Box 77, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Jo’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their website.

