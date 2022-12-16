Obituary: Stalnaker, Jeffrey A. “Jeff”

Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Stalnaker 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 20, 1957 in Alexandria, Virginia, a son of the late Bantz “Sonny” Stalnaker Jr. and Roberta Jarvis Stalnaker. Jeff was retired from AMP Ohio and the Armstrong Plant in Millwood, WV.

He was a member of the Pioneer Corvette Club, enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Jeff is survived by his son, Jonathan Scott Stalnaker of Washington, WV; brother and sisters, Sherry Spears of Glenville, WV, Sheila Snyder and Shelley Doss both of Parkersburg, Deann Gregory of South Point, OH and Billy Stalnaker of Proctorville, OH and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie “Penny” Stalnaker on September 10, 2015.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Starcher Cemetery, Calhoun County, WV with Keith Hostettler officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Sunday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stalnaker family.

