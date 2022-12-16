Parkersburg cadets travel to Arlington, VA to honor veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon a van full of Parkersburg area cadets traveled to Washington, DC to lay wreaths to honor veterans.

“When we lay the wreaths every time we say the soldiers name to ensure they are never forgotten, There are graves there that are very old and they might not have family members to remember them anymore,” said Cadet Colonel Alex Goodin.

“The meaning with the names and saying to never have forgotten them is really the core essential part to this is to remember them and give thanks back to them for what they did for us,” said Cadet Lt. Colonel Camden Westfall.

Both cadets have made the trip three years in a row and they say that the emotion for them hasn’t changed.

“The first time that I went I found it impactful and it hasn’t changed for me the entire time it’s been going. To remember all of these people and remember what they did for us and for me to be able to bring that back to them and their families is so important,” Westfall said.

They feel as it is their duty to bring honor and remembrance to those fallen.

The cadets will return to Parkersburg on Sunday from their trip to the national cemetery.

