Parkersburg Salvation Army helps over 400 local children with Angel Tree donations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

It was Angel Tree distribution day at the Parkersburg Salvation Army and over a hundred Parkersburg families stopped by gifts

The gym was packed with gifts, toys, clothing, bikes, and more.

Captain Marjorie Rowe said they try to make sure every kid gets clothing, shoes, coats, and something on their wish list.

For some, their wish list included toys or bikes, others asked for necessities like car seats.

Volunteers from the community lined up in the gym to take the donations out to the families.

Rowe said they have 168 families just in Parkersburg, but they also have families in other counties, like Pleasants County.

She said in total, the Parkersburg Salvation Army is helping over 400 children.

“There are so many parents, even with our economy today, that can’t buy gifts for their children. Even so long ago when I was a little girl I was a recipient of the angel tree. My parents worked double jobs and still couldn’t afford Christmas and so I can’t even imagine today these parents who are going to be able to give something to their children because of our community.”

Rowe said she was an Angel Tree recipient when she was a kid. She said her parents worked double jobs, but still couldn’t afford Christmas presents. Rowe mentioned the recent economy and the impacts that has on current families.

“I can’t imagine even today, these parents who are going to be able to give something to their children because of our community.”

The Salvation Army relies on donations from the community and businesses. One group called Bicycle Santas buy bikes from Walmart every year.

This year, they were able to donate 32 bikes, helping to give a bike to every child that asked for one. Over the years, they’ve donated around 450 bikes.

“They’re wonderful men, they just… they come and they drop them off and then they leave. It’s almost just like Santa.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.