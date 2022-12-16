United Way Alliance holding clothing drive with First Neighborhood Bank

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting in the holiday spirit with some community partners.

The non-profit is working alongside First Neighborhood Bank for a warm clothing drive. It is a part of the organization’s quarterly donation drive and it is the second year the group is working with the bank for this drive.

“There are needs in our community that never go away. And so, the real value of this is understanding that. And understanding the work we do. And then organizations like this trusting us to know that whatever the donation is that we’re going to get it to where it’s most needed in the community,” says United Way Alliance of the MOV executive director, Stacy Decicco.

Officials with both facilities say that they are excited to help those in need.

Especially during this holiday season.

“There are families, there’s kids that don’t have a jacket to go to school and we’re just hoping whatever we can get in with this drive that it’s put to good use. And that’s why we have the partnership with the United Way to get it out there to the people who need it,” says First Neighborhood Bank executive vice president, Todd Nestor.

Grand Central Mall is also working with this clothing drive.

This drive will be going on until the end of February at the Parkersburg, Spencer and Ripley branches.

They will be collecting any and all warm clothing during this time.

