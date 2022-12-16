Vienna Baptist Chruch holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Baptist Church opened its doors up for her family.

Members of the community came to the church throughout this vigil to provide well wishes for the family during this time. Family members at the vigil spent time talking about Gretchen’s character and sharing memories.

“Gretchen was a bubbly little child. I was living in the Carolinas when she was a youngster, and the family would come down and visit us for vacation. And she was just a happy, go-lucky -- always smiling and giggling. And always walking around on her tip toes,” says Gretchen’s uncle, Phillip Fleming. “We used to call her ‘Twinkle Toes.’ And I even saw her at an event just recently, it was Thanksgiving actually, and she was walking on her tip toes still at 27. So, ‘Twinkle Toes,’ my wife and I always joked about that.”

The Fleming family say that they are thankful for the community support at the Vienna Baptist Church. Family members say they hope Gretchen is well and will be found soon.

