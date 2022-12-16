Vienna park board votes to let the V.R.I.A. run all sports

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday night, the Vienna Board of Parks and Recreation voted to let the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association aka the VRIA run all sports and concessions in Vienna.

Before this decision, sports in Vienna were under split leadership - that means some were run by the city and some by the VRIA.

WTAP has more on what this shift means moving forward for sports in general as well as the baseball and soccer fields resolution.

It was a packed meeting. However, once the final decision over sports leadership was voted on, many left.

Baseball Coach Zach Nolan said he’s disappointed. He feels baseball isn’t represented.

“We’ve said from the get-go that being under the same bubble - or the umbrella is what they called it - is not a bad decision in time when the board can get represented the correct way,” he said.

VRIA member and city councilwoman Melissa Elam said the move will make sports run more effectively.

“Some of us were talking earlier about how a lot of times kids are playing multiple sports and by having all the sports under one umbrella and having common leadership, we can work more effectively together instead of having competing programs,” she said.

At a recent city council meeting, councilwoman Kim Williams voiced concern over whether the VRIA has the capacity to take on all sports.

WTAP asked Elam about those concerns.

“They do now. So before, they didn’t ever want to take on the additional programs if they didn’t have leadership for that and so they have been working on that. And if they were able to get all of the programs under one umbrella, they wanted to make sure they have that leadership lined up and so they have taken care of that…,” she explained.

It’s a decision that comes while the soccer and baseball fields resolution continues to face push back. The resolution replaces three Jackson Park ball fields with youth soccer fields. Some members of the baseball community are worried it will make program cuts inevitable.

During the meeting, Vienna Park Board President Tim Roberts said, “Programs aren’t going to be cut. Okay? Any kid that wants to play is going to be able to play.”

It’s a resolution that the VRIA originally requested and ended up passing through the park board and city council.

Before Thursday’s night vote, the VRIA wasn’t over baseball.

WTAP asked Elam if the shift in leadership would impact soccer and baseball field plans.

She said, “The soccer fields - that will continue. That plan is - is going to continue because soccer has needed sufficient fields for quite a while and they have not had that. This has been on-going for years and years.”

Elam said they will be taking measures to help baseball.

“Now new plans for how we’re going to accommodate baseball and make sure that scheduling works out for everything. That will begin now,” she said.

The shift in leadership passed with only one vote against it. That was Parks Director Steve Black, who is no longer a member of the VRIA. He explained his vote during the meeting.

“..., I don’t have enough information. You know, do I think it’s never going to work? No, I didn’t say that. Is there a possibility it will work under one umbrella? It’s a good possibility but, at this point at this time, I’m going to vote no because I don’t have the information in front of me to make an informative decision,” he said.

Elam told WTAP that the VRIA decided against presenting their plan for baseball and their plan for taking on all of sports leadership at the meeting because they don’t want to step on people’s toes, alluding to the city and programs already being run.

