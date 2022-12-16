WTAP hosts supply drive for local humane societies

Donations are going to five local humane societies.
Donations are going to five local humane societies.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP hosted the Pawlidays Fun Fest - a supply drive for local humane societies.

Locals stopped by drive-thru fashion, dropping off donations.

WTAP was collecting anything humane societies might need. That included cleaning supplies, dog food, toys, and more.

It’s the second year WTAP’s held the drive.

People were out collecting items from 8:30am until 5pm.

WTAP’s Julia Maloney said, “..., it warms your heart to see people doing good and you know our furry friends are man’s best friend and it’s nice to see the community still come out and support them…,”

Donations are going to five local humane societies - Humane Society of Parkersburg, Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, as well as humane societies in Pleasants County, Ritchie County, and Wirt County.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search Warrant Executed
Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman
Cana Turner
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
Missing woman
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal tax crime
Vienna Baptist Chruch holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family
Vienna Baptist Church holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family

Latest News

Optimum donates to the Arc
The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley received grant for renovations
Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
The Children's Listening Place held a holiday open house on Friday.
Children’s Listening Place holds second holiday open house
United Way Alliance holding clothing drive with First Neighborhood Bank
United Way Alliance holding clothing drive with First Neighborhood Bank