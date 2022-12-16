WTAP hosts supply drive for local humane societies

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP hosted the Pawlidays Fun Fest - a supply drive for local humane societies.

Locals stopped by drive-thru fashion, dropping off donations.

WTAP was collecting anything humane societies might need. That included cleaning supplies, dog food, toys, and more.

It’s the second year WTAP’s held the drive.

People were out collecting items from 8:30am until 5pm.

WTAP’s Julia Maloney said, “..., it warms your heart to see people doing good and you know our furry friends are man’s best friend and it’s nice to see the community still come out and support them…,”

Donations are going to five local humane societies - Humane Society of Parkersburg, Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, as well as humane societies in Pleasants County, Ritchie County, and Wirt County.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.