Local veterans gather for National Wreaths Across America Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America day and many veterans here gathered to honor those fallen.

“We carry on the memories for them and all we can do for them,” Marine Corps Veteran, Wayne Starcher said.

The names of each veteran never dies due to events like Saturday.

“Each time you place your wreath at a veterans grave you say his name and it’s being remembered so we carry on that tradition and everything,” Starcher says.

The celebration of lives across the nation for veterans who helped us be free today is just another reason those names and legacies will live on forever.

