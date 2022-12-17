Toys for Tots goes full steam ahead into their distribution weekend

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend Toys for Tots started their distribution weekend. This weekend they hope to give out thousands of toys to children and families in need.

Bikes, books, puzzles, dolls and many more gifts were given out to children of all ages throughout the community.

Many volunteers say that the struggle year round is tough but Christmas day it’s worth it every year.

“That’s exactly why we do it. We’re all tired. Most of us work full time jobs we have our own families but we know then we get up on Christmas morning that thousands of Children are able to have Christmas because of the efforts we put forth in the community that helped us be able to do that,” Volunteer, Angie Burgy said.

Burgy also added that without the volunteers weekends like this wouldn’t be possible.

Tomorrow will wrap up Toys for Tots’ distribution weekend and thousands of children’s will be surprised with a gift filled weekend.

