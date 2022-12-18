One person dead in Gallia County after horse and buggy crash

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a news release from the Gallipolis post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A ford escape hit the back of an Amish horse and buggy just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

The buggy went off the right side of the road, turned over and ejected two juveniles.

One of the juveniles was taken to Holzer Medical Center by Gallia County EMS.

The other was taken to Cabel-Huntington hospital by med flight helicopter where he later died of his injuries.

The Ford Escape was being driven by 32 year-old James Brand who was uninjured in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

WTAP will keep you updated as we learn more about the crash.

