PARKERSBURG, W.Va.

It’s been almost 15 years since Judy Petty was last seen alive. Now, those close to the case are excited about new movement being made.

In February of 2008, the authorities found Judy Petty’s body after the family farm burnt down.

The Petty family believes that Judy died before the fire and her death is a homicide.

A group of people have been working on Judy Petty’s case for the past several years.

Melissa Sandberg and volunteer investigators from American Military College are working with law enforcement to find new information and tips on Judy Petty’s case.

Doug Strum is an investigator with the Wood County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Pat Lefebure, the Wood County Prosecuting Attorney, says Strum is working along with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office on the Petty case.

Sandberg says they’re excited to be working with Strum.

“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”

Strum is also one of the members of the Safe Haven Facebook Page. A page dedicated to Judy Petty.

“We already have 1000 people in the Facebook group which shows that Parkersburg wants answers, so even around the surrounding area. People want answers on what happened to Judy and her parents… her parents are older and they deserve to find out what happened to their daughter.”

The group of volunteer investigators have put together a $5,000 reward for any tips leading to the arrest and conviction of Judy’s killer.

If you have any information, you can call the confidential tip line at 224-225-5208 or email tips@justice4judy.Com

