Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday night, 7p.m. at the Parkersburg City Park band pavilion a vigil will be held for missing woman Gretchen Fleming.

Fleming’s friend, Jake Grim, organized the event for Monday and he says the most important part of the vigil is bringing awareness to Gretchen Fleming.

“We decided to put something together for her family and for the community, for everyone just so we can continue to spread the word that’s what is most important is finding Gretchen and bringing her home,” Grim said.

Candles will be provided at the pavilion and Grim asks that you show your support to bring awareness to the Fleming case.

“We just hope we can bring her back home to her friends and family,” said Grim.

WTAP contacted Parkersburg Police Chief, Matt Board, and he says no new updates have surfaced. As we learn more about the case we will bring you updates.

