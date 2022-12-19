Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday night, 7p.m. at the Parkersburg City Park band pavilion a vigil will be held for missing woman Gretchen Fleming.

Fleming’s friend, Jake Grim, organized the event for Monday and he says the most important part of the vigil is bringing awareness to Gretchen Fleming.

“We decided to put something together for her family and for the community, for everyone just so we can continue to spread the word that’s what is most important is finding Gretchen and bringing her home,” Grim said.

Candles will be provided at the pavilion and Grim asks that you show your support to bring awareness to the Fleming case.

“We just hope we can bring her back home to her friends and family,” said Grim.

WTAP contacted Parkersburg Police Chief, Matt Board, and he says no new updates have surfaced. As we learn more about the case we will bring you updates.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Search Warrant Executed
Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman
Lowell Fire
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
Ashton's teams come together to help
Marietta community supports athlete with cancer

Latest News

Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
Ashton's teams come together to help
Marietta community supports athlete with cancer
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots goes full steam ahead into their distribution weekend
Wreaths Across America Day
Local veterans gather for National Wreaths Across America Day