Live nativity scene and community choir bring Coolville community together

“It brings the whole meaning of Christmas to life.”
This long standing Coolville Christmas tradition has been bringing the whole community together...
This long standing Coolville Christmas tradition has been bringing the whole community together for over 30 years.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COOLVILLE, OH. (WTAP) -

A live nativity scene and community choir performance brought out many members of the Coolville community Sunday night.

Coolville United Methodist Church Pastor, Phil Thomas, says that any and everyone is able to participate with the choir and in the nativity scene.

He said people from other churches, and even some not associated with any church, were a part of the night.

The scene and the choir were in front of the church from 6 to 8 P.M. Sunday. To help fight against the cold, the church had hotdogs, coffee, hot chocolate, and other goodies inside for the choir and actors.

Lisa Justus says she loves seeing everybody come out and enjoy the choir and nativity scene.

”It’s just very special. It brings the whole meaning of Christmas to life. I just love it.”

