Obituary: Beardsley, Lloyd R.

Lloyd R. Beardsley, 91, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 9, 1931, in Lowell, the son of Thelma Beardsley Johnson.

He graduated from Lowell High School and served in the Army Reserve as a Sergeant until 1954 and in the Army National Guard until 1958. Lloyd started working at an early age and was an excellent mechanic. His first business was to go to local farms and buy produce to resale to whole sellers. He owned an auto repair shop in Lowell before going to work for Marietta Concrete selling silos and was later District Sales Manager for a steel building company. He was in demand for his sales skills and was an independent contractor who built houses.

Lloyd was a 32-degree Mason with Lowell Lodge. He enjoyed boating and was an avid water skier. He also enjoyed planes and got his pilot license, could fix anything and restore and invent new things. He really loved to help people, especially those in need.

On September 19, 1954, he married Margaret Jane Leonhart, who preceded him in death on April 26, 2015. Surviving are his son Randall Beardsley and daughter Holly Beardsley Nelson and grandson Ryan Nelson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Dec. 23) at 11:00 am at the First Congregational Church. The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.