Obituary: Cunningham, Patricia A.

Patricia A. Cunningham, age 68, Harrisville, WV, departed this life on December 15, 2022, at Salem Center Nursing Home, Salem, WV.  She was born March 24, 1954, at Lynn Camp, Pennsboro, WV, the daughter of the late Adria Doyle Mossor and the late Frances Marie Sands Leasure. Patricia’s mother’s nickname for her was “Lynn Camp Brat.” Ms. Cunningham had been employed by Simonton Windows and was a devoted homemaker. Patricia enjoyed reminiscing about her youth, including playing in the creek, barns, and other comical antics, gardening & yard work, flowers, canning, playing card games and Yahtzee, and completing puzzles. Patricia was outgoing and friendly; when traveling, she had an uncanny ability to connect people back to her hometown of Pennsboro, WV.

Ms. Cunningham is survived by her companion of twenty years, Dale Heinritz, Harrisville, WV; one daughter, Loretta Barnes, Clarksburg, WV; seven siblings, Adria Mossor Jr., Parkersburg; Debra Myer, Pennsboro, WV; William Joseph Riffle, Cleveland, OH; Jackie L. Riffle, Charleston, WV; David A. Riffle, St. Marys, WV; Norma Dawson, Pennsboro, WV; and Rhonda Leggett, Clarksburg, WV; two grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by three sisters, Linda Whitehair, Gloria Stull, and Mary Whitehair, and one brother Robert Leroy Whitehair.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the McCullough Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV, at 2:00 p.m. visitation will occur from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of the service, with the Rev. Bill Dawson officiating.  Burial will occur following the service at the Mount Harmony Cemetery, Pennsboro, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com

