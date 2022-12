Gregory Alan Horner, 40, of Vienna, passed away on December 12, 2022, at his residence.

The memorial service will be Wednesday 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Pastor Gordy Deere officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

