Obituary: Malone, Max Lee

Max Lee Malone, 84, of Vincent, OH, formerly of Marietta, OH, passed away at home on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Max was born September 6, 1938, in Marietta, the son of WWI Veteran Elmer “Clyde” Malone and Marian Alice (Smith) Malone. He spent his early years running around the family store (Malones Store) in Norwood. Max was a 1956 graduate of Marietta High School and then joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Craig AFB in Selma, AL, as part of the 3615th Pilot Training Wing as a mechanic for the Lockheed T-33 jet trainer aircraft. While on leave from the base, Max met Mary Ann Roddy at a party, and they were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marietta on December 27, 1958. They lived in Selma until Max was discharged after four years of service in July 1960 as an Airman 2nd Class.

Once back home, Max worked briefly for Ashland Oil before being hired by Marbon in 1961. He was a Marbon/BorgWarner/GE Plastics employee at the Washington Works in West Virginia for 33 years until his retirement in 1994. Max spent most of his career as a Chemical Operator/Mechanic in the Maintenance Dept. of the ABS Plastic plant.

Max is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann; his children: Brenda A. Hinton (Mike) of Belpre, OH; Therese M. Malone of Vincent, OH; Shawn P. Malone of Galena, OH; Vincent R. Malone (Elizabeth) of Pickerington, OH; and 22 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Marian Malone, twin sister Marjorie A. Hendrickson, infant brother Paul Malone, and his in-laws Benedict A. Roddy and Mary Eileen (Hayes) Roddy.

Max loved playing and watching sports with his kids and grandkids, coached Marietta Bantam League baseball and St. Mary’s grade school basketball for many years, and was a big Parkersburg Catholic Crusader and OSU fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, walking in the woods, reading his bible, and reminding his grandchildren to read theirs! Max was an avid hunter, fisherman, card player, storyteller, ping pong enthusiast, bowler, and a big hugger.

However, the title of which Dad was most proud was faithful Roman Catholic. He lived his faith as a parishioner at St. Mary’s and St. Bernard’s and a current member of St. Ambrose Parish, Little Hocking, OH. He was an original member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Marietta, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Parish Council member (3 terms), an Altar Server, a Eucharistic Minister, a religious education teacher, a St. Ambrose Altar Server trainer, and in retirement volunteered countless hours/miles for the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He loved his Lord, his family, and his country.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on School House Road in Little Hocking, with a Vigil service held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy with Mass, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church, with The Rev. David Huffman celebrating. Burial will follow in Barlow Central Cemetery with full military honors observed.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Max’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.