Obituary: Staudt, Joseph Richard

Joseph Richard Staudt, 94, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, OH.

Born in Akron, OH, he earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Akron, where he played varsity baseball and basketball. As a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, he served as chapter president while in college. Joe was honored to have been inducted into the Summit County Baseball Hall of Fame. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the army with overseas duty during the Korean War. After service, he began his employment in Human Resources and Labor Relations with Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Findlay, OH; Challenge Cook Bros., Bryan, OH; and finally, LaChoy Food Products, Archbold, OH, from which he retired after a 42-year career. Joe was active in a variety of local committees, councils, associations, and boards, having served as president on two of the aforesaid. He was the founding commodore of the West Harbor Yacht Club, Port Clinton, OH.

Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; son, Jeffrey; daughter-in-law, Paula; granddaughters, Ana and Sophia; and many nephews and nieces.

Abiding with his wishes, a private memorial service will be held for the family. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Joe’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

A memorial in Joe’s honor may be made to the Williamstown Fire Department, 411 West 5th St. Williamstown, WV 26187.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.