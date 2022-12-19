Obituary: Stephenson, Dara Renee

Dara Renee Stephenson, 45, born January 14, 1977, entered into rest on December 11, 2022.

Dara was preceded by death by her father, Samuel Leon Stephenson.

Dara is survived by her mother, Beulah Stephenson, her children’s father, Robert Deal Sr. daughter, Kara Deal “Karebear” and companion Thomas Stone and Dara’s son Robert Deal Jr “Pumba.” She has two grandchildren, Leon Mathew Holcomb and his father, Johnny Holcomb, and Lilliana Paige Stone. Dara had two siblings, Lorissa Stewart (Jason Stalnaker), their children Ashley Stewart, Joshua Stephenson, Abbigail, and Alice Jones, and brother Samuel Stephenson II (Angela Harris) and his children Kaylah, Hannah, and Samuel Stephenson, and Thomas Davis. Dara had several close friends that her family want to acknowledge. Johnny Brown, Travis Bradley, Steven Koch, Jesse Gibson, and Jimmy Koch, along with many others. Her family will be having a private viewing on December 23, 2022. In the spring, we would like to invite all her friends and family, the ones that love her, to a service in which we will honor her life. If anyone would like to help with the cost of her cremation services, you may do so here, https://gofund.me/0ea04710

You may also contact Anita Stephenson, Ashley Stewart, Kara Deal, or Lorissa Stephenson. Any donations would be greatly appreciated. Remember that Dara is a Daughter, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Niece, Grandmother, and friend.

The pain of a hard goodbye is the heart’s tribute to revealing that we can and do love. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. You know you love and miss a person when you want the simplest of things, such as the sound of her voice, her laughter, or her scent, the way she could make you smile with her crazy dances or funny jokes. You will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed in this life.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements of Dara. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

