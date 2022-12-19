Red Cross suggests giving blood as a gift this Christmas season

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Are you still Christmas shopping? If so, Red Cross suggests giving the gift of blood this Christmas season.

“Blood is the gift of life, what better gift to give then the gift of life,” Ohio River Valley Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring said.

Monday Red Cross will be holding a power red blood drive at South Parkersburg Baptist Church. The drive will be held from 12-6 p.m.

Kesselring suggests people who are O+, O- and other negative blood donors to participate in the power red blood drive.

The passion of giving blood for Kesselring comes from a personal experience that she claims was lifesaving.

”I was so thankful that people had listened to my plea to be sure and get blood that week before Christmas because the blood then was there for me. Blood is everything it’s meant to be. It is the gift of life and I really encourage people to consider for a personal experience making time for that to happen during this holiday season,” Kesselring said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Search Warrant Executed
Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman
Lowell Fire
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
One person dead in Gallia County after horse and buggy crash

Latest News

This long standing Coolville Christmas tradition has been bringing the whole community together...
Live nativity scene and community choir bring Coolville community together
Gretchen Fleming vigil held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
Ashton's teams come together to help
Marietta community supports athlete with cancer