WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Middle and High School band is getting a generous grant to continue to add more to its program.

The program is getting a grant of $40 thousand from the VH1 “Save the Music” program.

Williamstown Middle and High School band receives $40 thousand check (Michael Erb/Wood County Schools)

These funds will be used to add more instruments for the middle and high school band program and continue to build and add to a program that principal, Jason Ward says continues to only get bigger and better.

“Mr. Corra, our band director, has been phenomenal at raising up the standards. And I think a lot of times to get that kind of grant from the VH1, you have to show that growth and show that dedication,” says Ward. “So, for us to be able to do that, I think it’s going to help them take it to a-whole-nother level for years to come. That way they can have high-quality equipment to perform their very best.”

Randall Reid Smith, who is the West Virginia governor’s curator for the Department of Arts, Culture and History says that this grant will go a long way in continuing to assist the Williamstown band program.

Smith also says that all Wood County middle and high schools have now received this grant.

