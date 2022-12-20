Alex Frazee signs for basketball at Ursuline College

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Alex Frazee is a member of many sports teams for the Lady Warriors of Warren High School, but on Monday, Alex chose to continue her basketball career at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, Ohio.

Alex thought that the team chemistry she felt when on her visit was something she could get used to, and is excited to play for the Lady Arrows in her future.

Alex is averaging over 19 points per game for the Warriors in her senior season, and she says that she still has unfinished business as she hopes to guide Warren to a deep playoff run in 2023.

