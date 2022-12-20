Erin Riesbeck, Mia Miller sign to play soccer at West Liberty

Mia Miller (left), and Erin Riesbeck (right) sign to play soccer at West Liberty University
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A pair of Parkersburg South Lady Patriots soccer players held their signing ceremonies on Tuesday, as Erin Riesbeck and Mia Miller are off to West Liberty University to play soccer for the Lady Hilltoppers.

The inseparable duo will both go into nursing at West Liberty, and hope to contribute as soon as they possibly can.

Erin and Mia are both excited to share the next step of their journeys together.

