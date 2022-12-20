Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties ahead of the forecasted winter storm.

Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm

According to WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier, an artic front is set to arrive near dawn Friday armed with a sudden drop in the temperature as rain changes to snow.

The plummet in temperature will likely produce a flash freeze on roads and sidewalks.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.

Regardless of accumulations, the howling winds and bitter cold that follow the snow on Friday will be unrelenting and last into the weekend.

The State of Preparedness declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm, posturing personnel and resources to respond quickly should an emergency develop.

All 55 counties are already under a State of Emergency due to COVID. That declaration is set to expire New Year’s Day 2023.

The State of Emergency -- first issued March 16, 2020 -- gave Justice special authority to order restrictions, suspend rules, and use the National Guard to help the state respond and recover.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Gretchen Fleming vigil held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
The community held a candle-lit vigil to raise awareness about a missing woman.
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
One person dead in Gallia County after horse and buggy crash

Latest News

Parkersburg attorney Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary...
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg attorney facing charges from WV lawyer disciplinary board
ODOT prepares for a winter storm heading to the Mid-Ohio Valley
WTAP News @ 6 - ODOT prepares for winter storm heading to the Mid-Ohio Valley
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Knights of Columbus is hosting its Christmas Feast. You can still sign up.
WTAP News @ 11 - How to apply for the Knights of Columbus' Christmas Feast
Marietta Salvation Army began its distribution process for its Angel Tree Program
WTAP News @ 11 - Marietta Salvation Army begins distribution of donations made to its Angel Tree Program