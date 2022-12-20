Judge Beane denies city’s stay motion on Parkersburg Fire Dept. holiday pay dispute

WTAP News @ 5 - Judge Beane denies city’s stay motion on Parkersburg Fire Dept. holiday pay dispute
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County judge J.D. Beane denied a stay hearing for the holiday pay dispute involving the Parkersburg Fire Department.

On December 12th, Beane issued a summary judgment order saying Parkersburg will pay city firefighters accordingly for holiday pay based on their 24-hour shift. Meaning time-and-a-half -- or 36 hours of pay -- or 24 hours equal time off for each federal holiday.

The department’s attorney, Joshua Miller says that the city violated the holiday pay statute for years.

International Association of Fire Fighters Local 91 president and Parkersburg fire fighter, Lieutenant Brandon Brown says that this is something the department has fought for years to be compensated correctly.

“You know, we work 24/7 every single day of every single month. And whether the holiday falls on a Saturday where the city takes it off on a Monday, we still work that Saturday, and we should be compensated correctly for working the actual holiday. We don’t get the luxury of going home at four o’clock in the evening and spending that with our family. We’re there from eight in the morning to eight in the morning to next morning; 24 hours. So, we have to reschedule family events and everything else,” says Brown. “And this just goes to show that we get compensated correctly and rightfully.”

A back pay hearing will be taking place on January 20th.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Gretchen Fleming vigil held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
The community held a candle-lit vigil to raise awareness about a missing woman.
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
One person dead in Gallia County after horse and buggy crash

Latest News

Latrobe Street Mission ready for cold weather
Latrobe Street Mission ready for cold weather
ODOT prepares for winter weather coming this Friday
Ohio Department of Transportation prepares for winter storm
Gambling interests gave GOP group behind pro-DeWine PACs $1M
Gambling interests gave GOP group behind pro-DeWine PACs $1M
The community held a candle-lit vigil to raise awareness about a missing woman.
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman