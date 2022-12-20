Judge Beane denies city’s stay motion on Parkersburg Fire Dept. holiday pay dispute

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County judge J.D. Beane denied a stay hearing for the holiday pay dispute involving the Parkersburg Fire Department.

On December 12th, Beane issued a summary judgment order saying Parkersburg will pay city firefighters accordingly for holiday pay based on their 24-hour shift. Meaning time-and-a-half -- or 36 hours of pay -- or 24 hours equal time off for each federal holiday.

The department’s attorney, Joshua Miller says that the city violated the holiday pay statute for years.

International Association of Fire Fighters Local 91 president and Parkersburg fire fighter, Lieutenant Brandon Brown says that this is something the department has fought for years to be compensated correctly.

“You know, we work 24/7 every single day of every single month. And whether the holiday falls on a Saturday where the city takes it off on a Monday, we still work that Saturday, and we should be compensated correctly for working the actual holiday. We don’t get the luxury of going home at four o’clock in the evening and spending that with our family. We’re there from eight in the morning to eight in the morning to next morning; 24 hours. So, we have to reschedule family events and everything else,” says Brown. “And this just goes to show that we get compensated correctly and rightfully.”

A back pay hearing will be taking place on January 20th.

