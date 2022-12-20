Knights of Columbus Christmas feast registration deadline has changed

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The deadline to sign up for the Knights of Columbus’s annual Christmas feast has been pushed to December 21st.

The feast will include traditional foods like turkey, pie, green beans and more. There will also be live classical Christmas music.

You can either dine-in, stop by for carry-out, or get your meal delivered to you. You can even request transportation both to and from the feast.

Everything is free.

It will take place at the Knights of Columbus Franklin Street location in Marietta.

Dine-in starts at 1pm Christmas day.

To sign up, either call 740-760-0277 or email christmasfeast2013@gmail.com.

Project Manager Bruce Haas said this is the tradition’s ninth year and it gets bigger every year.

“We went from barely 10 or 12 volunteers handling the whole thing the first year to now we have over 40 people involved. It involves planning that literally starts in January…,” he said.

