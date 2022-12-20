Latrobe Street Mission ready for cold weather

WTAP News @ 5 - Latrobe Street Mission ready for cold weather
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And with the winter weather getting colder, some shelters are preparing to accommodate for as many as they can.

Because of the cold weather, many of the homeless will be looking to take shelter where they can.

Latrobe Street Mission executive director, Jim Sims says the shelter is looking to provide as much as it can for those in need of a warm place to stay.

“Our pantry is well stocked. Our refrigerators are well stocked. Our freezers are well stocked. The public has really stepped up this holiday season. They’ve really supplied us a lot of great food. We’ve got cots, we’ve got roll away beds, we’ve got mattresses. We’ve got blankets and sheets and pillows. If we have to we’ll put them on the floor. But we’ll give them some place to lay down,” says Sims.

Sims says he is thankful for the community’s support in providing help for those in need at the shelter.

