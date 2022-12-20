Local gym participates in fundraiser for A.L.S research

Strong Tower Gym participates in ALS fundraiser
Strong Tower Gym participates in ALS fundraiser(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Strong Tower Fitness in Parkersburg will be celebrating movement on January 28.

The gym will be holding a partnering with The S.E.T.H. project to hold a fundraiser that costs $30 per person to raise money for A.L.S. research.

The S.E.T.H project is a non-profit organization that focuses on finding a cure for A.L.S after the founder, Seth Poling, was diagnosed with ALS in 2017.

Gyms throughout the state in locations such as Parkersburg, Morgantown, Bridgeport and more are included in the fundraiser.

President of The S.E.T.H project, Sarah St. Clair, says that the outpouring support that they have received has been amazing.

“Nobody said no. Everyone was like we love this, we love this mission, we love this idea and we love celebrating movement. Yeah absolutely we’ll help you and we were like wow, wow we didn’t expect this so it’s really been inspiring and truly an opportunity we never thought we would have,” St. Clair said.

To donate or for more information about The S.E.T.H project you can visit TheSethProject.org.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Gretchen Fleming vigil held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
The community held a candle-lit vigil to raise awareness about a missing woman.
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
One person dead in Gallia County after horse and buggy crash

Latest News

Latrobe Street Mission ready for cold weather
Latrobe Street Mission ready for cold weather
ODOT prepares for winter weather coming this Friday
Ohio Department of Transportation prepares for winter storm
Judge Beane denies city’s stay motion on Parkersburg Fire Dept. holiday pay dispute
Judge Beane denies city’s stay motion on Parkersburg Fire Dept. holiday pay dispute
Gambling interests gave GOP group behind pro-DeWine PACs $1M
Gambling interests gave GOP group behind pro-DeWine PACs $1M