Local gym participates in fundraiser for A.L.S research

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Strong Tower Fitness in Parkersburg will be celebrating movement on January 28.

The gym will be holding a partnering with The S.E.T.H. project to hold a fundraiser that costs $30 per person to raise money for A.L.S. research.

The S.E.T.H project is a non-profit organization that focuses on finding a cure for A.L.S after the founder, Seth Poling, was diagnosed with ALS in 2017.

Gyms throughout the state in locations such as Parkersburg, Morgantown, Bridgeport and more are included in the fundraiser.

President of The S.E.T.H project, Sarah St. Clair, says that the outpouring support that they have received has been amazing.

“Nobody said no. Everyone was like we love this, we love this mission, we love this idea and we love celebrating movement. Yeah absolutely we’ll help you and we were like wow, wow we didn’t expect this so it’s really been inspiring and truly an opportunity we never thought we would have,” St. Clair said.

To donate or for more information about The S.E.T.H project you can visit TheSethProject.org.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.