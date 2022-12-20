“Merriest Main Streets” | Gallipolis to be featured on “TODAY”

On Wednesday, December 21, Gallipolis City Park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the...
On Wednesday, December 21, Gallipolis City Park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A small town along the Ohio River is becoming known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country.

Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn, November 24th to January 2nd and on Wednesday, December 21, the city park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America

Join WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton with NBC’s “TODAY” Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. as this charming Christmas town is celebrated for its holiday cheer.

Wear your best holiday gear and join Taylor Eaton live at city park starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday on WSAZ and get ready for our national appearance during the “TODAY” show 8 o’clock hour.

The festive display on Second Avenue is created each year by a group of dedicated community volunteers who light up the park like a scene from a Christmas movie.

The event started with 300 light balls decorating Gallipolis City Park, and today has more than 2,000 light balls, plus over 300 trees decorated with thousands of twinkling lights.

The jolly display celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

