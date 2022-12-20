MOV regional airport hires new airport manager

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ben Auville, has been hired as the new airport manager. Auville was raised in the area and is a Air Force veteran.

This hire comes just weeks after former manager, Denise Myers, put in her letter of resignation in the middle of November.

Auville says that he hopes to make changes to the airport while also keeping the good things intact.

”It is a community asset and a resource that I want to help play a part in ensuring it has longevity, that it has a purpose and that it is serving the community as it should,” Auville said.

He also says that he believes aviation can contribute a lot to the youth and it can lead to a greater impact throughout the community.

Auville’s five year plan includes many things such as sustainability, expanding the potential for growth, and other plans.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.