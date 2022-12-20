MOV regional airport hires new airport manager

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ben Auville, has been hired as the new airport manager. Auville was raised in the area and is a Air Force veteran.

This hire comes just weeks after former manager, Denise Myers, put in her letter of resignation in the middle of November.

Auville says that he hopes to make changes to the airport while also keeping the good things intact.

”It is a community asset and a resource that I want to help play a part in ensuring it has longevity, that it has a purpose and that it is serving the community as it should,” Auville said.

He also says that he believes aviation can contribute a lot to the youth and it can lead to a greater impact throughout the community.

Auville’s five year plan includes many things such as sustainability, expanding the potential for growth, and other plans.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Gretchen Fleming vigil held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
The community held a candle-lit vigil to raise awareness about a missing woman.
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
One person dead in Gallia County after horse and buggy crash

Latest News

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Knights of Columbus is hosting its Christmas Feast. You can still sign up.
WTAP News @ 11 - How to apply for the Knights of Columbus' Christmas Feast
Marietta Salvation Army began its distribution process for its Angel Tree Program
WTAP News @ 11 - Marietta Salvation Army begins distribution of donations made to its Angel Tree Program
OSU Extention hosts Real Money Real World simulation for High School students in Washington...
WTAP News @ 6 - OSU extension holds Real Money Real World simulation for High School students
Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County