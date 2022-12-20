Obituary: Britton, Kevin Shawn

Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.

Kevin was a carpenter by trade like his father, Dave Britton, proprietor of the former Britton Homes. Kevin married Hope Dowler in 2002, where he ran a cabinet and mantle shop out of their home. Kevin is responsible for the construction of many houses in the surrounding area, a career in which he continued to partner with Hope. He leaves a living legacy, more than the homes he built that will keep families warm and safe long after his passing.

Hope and her family would like to share their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kelli Cawley, Dr. Holly Freed, and everyone at the Belpre Cancer Center. They worked tirelessly and with great compassion.

Surviving is his wife of 20 years, Hope Dowler Britton, two sons: Sean Britton and David Britton (Eileen) of Chicago, Il; two brothers: Tim Britton of Huntsville, AL, and Chris Britton of Valley Head, AL; infant granddaughter Elizabeth Tiffini Ann Britton and his three schnauzer girls: Sapphire, Sydnee, and Rylea.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son David Robert Britton and daughter Tiffini Ann Britton.

Funeral services will be Friday 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Evangelist Marvin Greene officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 5-7 PM and one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Potter’s Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

