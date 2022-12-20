Obituary: Brown, Joan I.

Joan I. Brown, 89, of Reno, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 14, 1933, in Marietta, Ohio, to Lewis and Josephine Martin. Joan was a loving mother who was deeply devoted to the Lord and her family. She was a life member of Sandhill United Methodist Church and a member of the UMW with 50 years of service.

Joan was married to Duane R. Brown, who preceded her in death in 1985. Also preceding in death were her father, Lewis, in 1957; mother, Josephine, in 2008; her brother Richard “Jack” Martin, in 1978; her sister Margie Sue Martin in 1935; and grandson Nathan D. Brown in 2016.

She is survived by her sons Steven L. (Karen) Brown and Douglas E. Brown (Sarah L. Thomas); granddaughter Natalie (Shane) Huggins; many of her church family and one very special friend Judith Peters Martin Callander.

Joan retired after 30 years of faithful service at the Washington County Title Bureau, which she very much enjoyed.

She will always be known as a loving, caring mother & friend who will be deeply missed.

At her request, there will be no services. Roberts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.