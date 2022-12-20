Obituary: Hammond, Perry Paul

On December 10th, 2022, Perry Paul Hammond fell asleep in Christ while looking into the eyes of his wife, the love of his life. He was a man of God and faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and looked forward to the return of our Lord and the gathering together of the saints.

Perry left behind his beloved wife and son, Sherry and Aaron. He is survived by his father, Robert Hammond; his brothers Timothy Hammond, Marvin Bennett (Diane), Vernon Bennett (Lisa), and Jesse Brouiliette; and his sisters, Macaria Best, Karen Baber, and Lynn Hammond.

He is preceded in death by his mothers, Helen Brouilette and Shirley Hammond; his brothers, Bob Hammond, Greg Best, and Eric Brouiliette; and his sister Linda Hammond

Perry provided for his family in many different employment settings, working at Johns Manville for 25 years and 10 years as a business owner with his wife at Foto 1 in Vienna.

Perry was an excellent mechanic and handyman and excelled in many things. He loved his family very much and was extremely kind and compassionate. He had a gift for seeing the beauty in anything and had a passion for the little things in life. He enjoyed God’s creation to the fullest and was astounded by its beauty daily. He was also very generous, offering a helping hand and a listening ear to anyone in need.

Cremation will take place for Perry, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

